Inside Afsana Khan- Saajz's Mehendi

Congratulations to Afsana Khan and Saajz. The couple is all set to tie the nuptial knot today, February 19. And, pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities have flooded the Internet. The latest set of photos is from Afsana Khan's Mehendi album. Here, the bride-to-be is smiling ear to ear as she poses for the lens. The opening side is an adorable frame featuring the lovebirds. Next, we see Afsana Khan joined by her friends. We can spot Himanshi Khurana, Rakhi Sawant, Akshara Singh and Satinder Satti. Afsana Khan didn't think much about the caption and just wrote, “Afsaajz ki Mehendi”.

Afsana Khan's friends from the industry have showered her with their warmest greetings. Afsana's Bigg Boss 15 housemate, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee replied with a set of red heart emojis. Shefali Bagga, who was also part of the Mehendi function, wrote, “ Many congratulations”. Umar Riaz followed suit.

Well, Afsana Khan has also shared some oh-so-cute pictures with Saajz. Take a look:

Before this, Afsana Khan treated us to Haldi ceremony pictures. And, we aren't complaining at all. Afsana Khan looks like a vision in this mustard lehenga. And, Saajz complements her in a finely tailored kurta set. They are just adorable.

We have some more pictures from the Haldi festivities waiting for your attention.

Afsana Khan and Saajz's latest song Behri Duniya released on February 15. The music video features Parmish Verma and Nikki Tamboli.

Afsana Khan is known for her songs Jooda, Titilyaan, Jaani Ve Jaani, Kamaal Karte Ho among others.

Afsana Khan and Saajz got engaged in February last year.