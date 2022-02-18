Afsana Khan And Saajz's Pre-wedding Functions Begin With Haldi

Still from Afsana Khan and Saajz's haldi (courtesy: itsafsanakhan)

Afsana Khan and her boyfriend Saajz are getting married on February 19. Their pre-wedding functions began today with haldi ceremony. For haldi, Afsana Khan chose a heavily embroidered mustard lehenga and Saajz complemented her beautifully in a mustard kurta. Afsana chose statement earrings to go with her look. Afsana shared photos with the caption "#afsaajz ki haldi." In the photos, Afsana can be seen romantically posing with Saajz and in one of the photos, she is also twirling. Afsana Khan's Bigg Boss 15 friends Akshara Singh and Donal Bisht also attended her haldi function.

Check out romantic photos of Afsana Khan and Saajz from their haldi:

Afsana Khan and Saajz also posed with Akshara Singh, Donal Bisht, and Abhishek Bajaj.

A few days back, Afsana Khan and Saajz's piano-themed wedding card went viral on the web. The card has invites and sweets inside the piano. The couple's wedding hashtag #Afsaajz is also embedded on the cards. Their wedding will be attended by several celebrities including Rakhi Sawant.

Ahead of their wedding, Afsana Khan and Saajz were clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai when they were sending their wedding invites to their industry friends. After Afsana Khan got evicted from Bigg Boss 15, there were rumours that she has parted ways with Saajz. But, Saajz and Afsana got engaged in February 2021 and will now get married on February 19, 2022.

Afsana and Saajz both are singers and have voiced many songs. One of Saajz's famous tracks is Allah Khair Kare which featured Himanshi Khurana. Afsana Khan is known for songs like Titilyaan, Jooda, and Kamaal Karte Ho.