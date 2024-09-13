Advertisement

Inside A 150-Year-Old Portuguese Home Restored By Arshad Warsi And Maria Goretti

Step inside the 150-year-old home in Goa

Read Time: 2 mins
Inside A 150-Year-Old Portuguese Home Restored By Arshad Warsi And Maria Goretti
Glimpses of the house. (courtesy: arshadwarsi)
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and wife and former VJ Maria Goretti have restored a 150-year-old Portuguese home in Goa. The pictures from the work-in-progress project were shared by Arshad Warsi and the official Instagram page of Casa Zen. The first picture in the slide was captioned, "My carpenter Hari, who brought to life any crazy design I had in mind." A second picture was accompanied by the caption, "A lot of time and effort." The official bio on the Instagram page of the house reads, "Casa Zen is a 150 yr old Portuguese home, that has been lovingly restored by Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti,when you walk in, it feels like a warm hug."

Arshad Warsi is known for his performances in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Hulchul, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Dhamaal, Krazzy 4, Golmaal Returns and Jolly LLB. He also featured in the web-seriesAsur. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will co-star in Jolly LLB 3. In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a sequel to Jolly LLB, which released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Maria Goretti, a former model, is a woman of many hats. She is the author of From My Kitchen To Yours, has hosted several cooking shows, is a former VJ. Maria Goretti is married to actor Arshad Warsi and she had cameos in films like Salaam Namaste and Raghu Romeo.

Arshad Warsi, Maria Gorreti, Arshad Warsi Instagram
