Indian Idol 14 Finale: Winner Vaibhav Gupta Wants To Sing Playback For Salman Khan

Vaibhav Gupta emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 14 at the grand finale of the singing reality show that was held on Sunday. Besides the trophy, the singer also took home cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a car. Vaibhav won this season after beating 5 other finalists - Adya Mishra, Ananya Pal, Piyush Panwar, Subhadeep Das, and Anjana Padmanabhan. After his big win, Vaibhav Gupta, in an interview with Indian Express, expressed his wish to sing playback for Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. “I want to do playback singing for Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh now. I will try my best that this happens someday,” said the young singer.

Talking about the victory, Vaibhav went on to say, "This win has made me more focused now. It has become an added responsibility, and now I want to give the fans even better.” He added, "I want to make my dream studio with the winning amount. I want this studio to create the kind of music I want to. I plan to make some music videos people.”

Recalling his favourite moment from the show, Vaibhav said, "With the love and appreciation I was getting, I was hopeful that I could win this. Especially, when Mahesh Bhatt whistled for me, I loved that moment. I keep playing it in my head.”

The finale for this season was indeed a grand celebration with singer Sonu Nigam being the special guest for the night. Contestants Subhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar were declared as the first and second runners up respectively. Each of them won a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. Ananya Pal was declared as the third runner up and she also received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.