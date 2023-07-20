India At Comic-Con 2023: Prabhas-Rana Daggubati's Baahubali Reunion, Add Kamal Haasan To The Mix

Scenes from Comic-Con in San Diego. (courtesy: StarBoy_VJ)

Nag Ashwin's Project K is going places and we mean literally. The film is all set for its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and we have curated some pictures ahead of the grand event. Several fan pages dedicated to Prabhas, shared pictures of the actor's Comic-Con OOTD. The actor stuck to a blue blazer that he paired with a black t-shirt and trousers. We also chanced upon a rare picture of Project K co-stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas chilling together. It also features Prabhas' Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati. ICYDK, Rana Daggubati's company Spirit Media is the international marketing and distribution partner of Project K.

Make way for Prabhas.

The actor pictured arriving at the event.

Prabhas' smile reflects just how happy he is to be at the event.

Flashbulbs popped at the superstar as he posed at Comic-Con.

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati fans unite.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production banner that is backing Project K, shared multiple pictures from the Comic-Con. "The Raiders have started taking over Comic-Con. Meet them and raid along into our universe," read the caption on this post.

ICYMI, Baahubali co-stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas "just hanging out on the hills."

First look of Prabhas from Project K.

20 hours to go



The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes



This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK.



First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).



To know #WhatisProjectK stay tuned and subscribe: https://t.co/0EiA3RMlm5...@SrBachchan@ikamalhaasan... pic.twitter.com/G4McU7oAuS — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 20, 2023

Other than Prabhas and Kamal Haasan Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Deepika Padukone is skipping her Project K duties at the Comic-Con in the wake of Hollywood strike. Deepika Padukone counts as a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) that is demanding better pay and more protection against artificial intelligence in the industry from film and television studios.