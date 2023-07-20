India At Comic-Con 2023: Rana Daggubati, Amar Chitra Katha And, Of Course, Project K

Rana Daggubati at Comic-Con. (courtesy: ranadaggubati)

Rana Daggubati is best known to cinema lovers as the strapping superstar with fine acting skills and screen presence. However, the actor is also a competent entrepreneur, who has backed ventures and young minds across industries. Now, adding another feather to his cap, the Baahubali star will mark his presence at the Comic Con 2023 event in San Diego with his Spirit Media company. As part of the event, which celebrates the best of pop culture, the entertainment and media company has announced a slate of projects, all with deep roots in India and regional content, in particular. The company founded by Rana Daggubati in 2005 will also be supporting Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's sci-fi epic Project K and its panel presentation at Comic Con. Spirit Media also serves as the international marketing and distribution partner of the Nag Ashwin directorial.

Project K also stars Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles. The first glimpse of the film will be shared on July 20 in the US and July 21 in India.

The media company has also announced a mythological film Hiranyakashyap, based on the renowned Amar Chitra Katha comics' retelling of the story. The movie delves into the relentless pursuit of the powerful demon king to eradicate beliefs and faith in the followers of Lord Vishnu. Portraying the formidable titular role of Hiranyakashyap is Rana Daggubati himself, while the acclaimed Telugu writer-director Trivikram will direct the film. Interestingly, Amar Chitra Katha, backed by Rana Daggubati, will also join Spirit Media at Comic Con at booth no. 4237.

About the project, Trivikram said, "I am honoured to share this story of timeless legends for audiences today. The meticulous process of crafting this captivating narrative has already commenced, and we eagerly await the opportunity to translate this excitement onto the big screen.”

Seconding this, Preeti Vyas, CEO of Amar Chitra Katha said, “Through the timeless tales of India's great heroes, and our popular toon characters we are bringing the extraordinary legacy of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle to the farthest corners of the world at the Comic Con stage. Our mission is to offer the global audience a transcendent glimpse into the captivating realm of Indian Mythology and storytelling through both our legacy and new Amar Chitra Katha comics, which continue to endear themselves to multiple generations of comic book and story lovers, across transmedia formats."

That's not all. The Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, which made it to global trending lists following its release on Netflix in 2021, will make an appearance in Tinkle, the popular comic magazine under the aegis of Amar Chitra Katha. The project will be a collaboration between Spirit Media and the producers of Weekend Blockbusters. About the collaboration, Sophia Paul, co-founder of Weekend Blockbuster, said: "We're excited to join forces with Spirit Media, who share our love for the superheroes genre," adding that Minnal Murali was a work of deep love and passion and "we're thrilled to present him in a new comic avatar to the fans."

Additionally, Spirit Media will also be producing a “historical epic action-drama series” based on author Anirudh Kanisetti's bestseller Lords of the Deccan. The book is based on the rulers of early medieval Deccan, from the Chalukyas to the Cholas. The series is being produced by Spirit Media in partnership with Sony LIV.

"Together, we are excited about bringing these untold histories - the glorious dynasties, the majestic lands, the valiant kings and their many wars - to our audiences from across the world," Saugata Mukharjee, Head Content, Sony LIV said about the adaptation.

Speaking about the company's Comic Con debut and the exciting lineup of projects, Rana Daggubati said in a press release, “We are thrilled to make our first appearance at Comic Con, where the spirit of storytelling and fandom converge. We want to captivate audiences worldwide by bringing them stories that transcend boundaries and ignite the imagination. Comic-Con serves as the perfect platform to share our vision and connect with the passionate film and comic enthusiasts who inspire us."

As mentioned above, Spirit Media will also be associated with Project K at Comic Con 2023. The event will be held in San Diego between July 20 and July 23.