Project K At Comic Con: Kamal Haasan Joins Prabhas And Rana Daggubati In USA

Kamal Haasan in the USA. (Courtesy:Vyjayanthi Movies)

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K is the talk of the town. After all, the Nag Ashwin directorial is the first Indian movie to go to the San Diego Comic-Con. Project K also stars Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles. A day after treating fans to Deepika's first-look poster from the film, the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared a picture of south superstar Kamal Haasan walking on the streets in the US. Along with the fantastic frame, the official page of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “Good morning AmeriKa. Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan in the streets of USA.” Kamal Haasan is fondly addressed by his fans as Ulaga Nayagan (Universal Hero).

At the time of announcing Kamal Haasan's association with the film, Prabhas said, “A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honoured beyond words to collaborate with the legendary Kamal Haasan in Project K. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment.”

Just a day ago, the makers also shared a picture of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati on Instagram. Here, the two actors— dressed in all-black attire — are having a candid conversation. The side note read, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20.” A Baahubali reunion, did we hear?

Rana Daggubati shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, “Just hanging out in the hills.”

Production banner Vyjayanthi Movies also gave a big shout to all Prabhas fans from St. Louis, USA, for organising a car rally to celebrate Project K.

Similar car rallies were organised by Project K fans in Charlotte and Dallas. Take a look at the “magnificent” videos here:

Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K was released on Tuesday. “In her eyes, she carries the hope of a new world. Deepika Padukone from Project K,” Vyjayanthi Movies wrote in the caption.

How can we not talk about Project K making its way to Times Square in New York City? In this video, we can see a billboard of Project K with the text “First glimpse on July 20”.

Project K's first glimpse will be released at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. In India, it will be released on July 21.