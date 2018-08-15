Independence Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh And Others Post Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the day. On this special occasion, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others have posted their messages for fans. Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans on Twitter and wrote: "Swatantra hain hum aur swatantra diwas ki anek shubhkamnayein, aur pujya babuji ki ek kavita is avsar par. Akshay Kumar also gave a special message to all his fans and wrote: "Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe." Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh posted a few picture with a group of children and tweeted, "Our young nation is the very future of the world."

Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. Let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Big B, who has begun rehearsing for Kaun Banega Crorepati, shared a picture from the sets of the show.

Ajay Devgn also shared a picture from the sets of a movie.

Dharmendra also greeted his fans on Independence Day in a rather interesting manner. The 82-year-old actor shared a video from the 1964 film Haqeeqat, in which he played the role of a soldier.

Take a look at the video here:

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on Aug 14, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

Here's how Hema Malini wished her fans: