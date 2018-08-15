Independence Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh And Others Post Wishes

Highlights
- "Our young nation is the very future of the world," wrote Ranveer
- Abhishek, Taapsee, Hema Malini also posted wishes on social media
- India is celebrating 72 years of Independence
As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the day. On this special occasion, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others have posted their messages for fans. Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans on Twitter and wrote: "Swatantra hain hum aur swatantra diwas ki anek shubhkamnayein, aur pujya babuji ki ek kavita is avsar par. Akshay Kumar also gave a special message to all his fans and wrote: "Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe." Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh posted a few picture with a group of children and tweeted, "Our young nation is the very future of the world."
T 2900 -pic.twitter.com/iMe9KM2k8o— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2018
Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. Let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2018
Meanwhile, Big B, who has begun rehearsing for Kaun Banega Crorepati, shared a picture from the sets of the show.
Ajay Devgn also shared a picture from the sets of a movie.
Dharmendra also greeted his fans on Independence Day in a rather interesting manner. The 82-year-old actor shared a video from the 1964 film Haqeeqat, in which he played the role of a soldier.
Here's how Hema Malini wished her fans:
We are in the 71st year of independence! Let us take this opportunity to salute all those who won our freedom with so much sacrifice & bloodshed. Today we are enjoying the fruits of their labour!God bless our wonderful country & lead us to greater prosperity & a brighter future pic.twitter.com/ekrC3aFO3M— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 15, 2018
Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Let's all take a pledge to work towards a better future and raise the flag of our nation higher!Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!"
Other Bollywood celebrities like Suneil Shetty, Yami Gautam and Taapsee Pannu also posted their wishes on social media.
This Independence Day, let's take a moment to think about those who tirelessly fight to ensure that we truly get to feel safe and secure. Tag the brave hearts you know who protect us, and together let's thank them! #HappyIndependenceDay@indiannavypic.twitter.com/Xj1RGcTdrt— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 15, 2018
Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of the Preamble of the Constitution on India.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's sports biopic Gold and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayatealso opened in theaters today. Gold is set against the backdrop of 1948 and traces a hockey coach's journey to win a gold medal for independent India. Satyameva Jayate showcases the journey of a vigilante, who fights against corruption.