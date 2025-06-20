In Pictures: Lauren Gottlieb Marries Long-Time Beau Tobias Jones In An Italian Wedding

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb took the plunge with her long-time partner Tobias Jones as the lovebirds got married on June 11, 2025. It was a beautiful Italian wedding for the couple in Tuscany.

They had gotten engaged last year in August 2024. Lauren Gottlieb took to Instagram to share some dreamy pictures of the ceremony.

Earlier today, Lauren Gottlieb surprised fans with her wedding pictures on Instagram.

She got married to London-based video creator and director Tobias Jones, on June 11, 2025, in Tuscany, Italy.

Sharing an Instagram carousel of her wedding pictures, Lauren Gottlieb wrote a long caption encapsulating her feelings on her special day.

She wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. Jones, 11.06.2025. On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We've always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was a joy. It was peace. It was everything we've ever dreamt of!"

She added, "Our story found its stage at @casaledepasquinelli. It really felt like we stepped into a dream! @gabriele_pasquinelli_, @sara.gaddini, and @francescanieri76, you didn't just host a wedding, you held space for something sacred. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! These were the most gorgeous and jaw-dropping floral arrangements we have ever seen, thank you @weddingeco.catering.flower for making this dream a reality!"

"To @nikagunchak, who saw us exactly as we are and made it timeless. Thank you for capturing these beautiful moments! More thanks to come!" concluded Lauren Gottlieb.

About Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones's Love Story

Back in 2022, in conversation with Hindustan Times, Lauren Gottlieb spoke about her modern love story with Tobias Jones.

She had shared, "I have never known a love like this. It feels like coming home. I'm completely at peace. I always dreamt of having a true partner in life. We definitely found our perfect match."

The ABCD actor had further revealed that the two met on Instagram in March 2021, and slid into each other's DMs.

She added, "TJ is the full package! The perfect balance of confident, kind, caring, funny, playful, professional, and hardworking."

The two were in a long-distance relationship that sailed through.

