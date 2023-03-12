Oscars 2023: Lauren Gottlieb Will Dance To RRR Song Naatu Naatu - 'Im Beyond Excited'

Image was shared by Lauren Gottlieb. (courtesy: laurengottlieb)

A day before Oscars 2023 goes on floors, Lauren Gottlieb announced on Instagram that she will performing on the highly energetic song Naatu Naatu from RRR at the 95th Academy Awards. Expressing her happiness, the actress-singer said that she is excited for performing "on the most prestigious state in the world". Sharing a series of photos of herself posing in front of Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood sign, Lauren wrote in her caption, " SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to perform on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscar party to celebrate South Asian excellence. From Preity Zinta to Malala Yousafzai, stars came together to celebrate this year's nominees. Of course, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also part of the get-together. Well, let us tell you, Priyanka and Ram Charan had a blast. In the pictures, the actor looks dapper in a Dolce and Gabbana suit. Mom-to-be Upasana stuns in a kaftan. For the evening, Priyanka picked a shimmery silver three-piece number from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. Ram Charan and Upasana also spent some quality time with the “actors, directors and producers of the west”.

On the other hand, Jr NTR has been seen brushing shoulders with the who's who of Hollywood. A case in point is popular actor Brendan Fraser, who the RRR star posed with for a picture over the weekend. Sharing the image, Jr NTR wished Brendan Fraser the best of luck for his Best Actor nomination. Brendan Fraser has been nominated for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. In the image shared, the two actors look dapper in suits. In the caption, Jr NTR said: “Good luck for tomorrow Brendan Fraser sir.”

Preity Zinta, who was also present at the pre-Oscar event, shared a selfie with Jr NTR, among other stars. Along with the pictures, Preity wrote, “A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all you, guys. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia, for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together and for celebrating each other's achievements. It was such a fun evening.”

Naatu Naatu has earned a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's electrifying dance moves have kept us glued to the screens. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The 95th Academy Awards will be telecast live at 8 pm (EST) on March 12 / 5.30 am (IST) on March 13.