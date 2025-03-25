Lauren Gottlieb Makes Her Dubai Vacay Stylish In A Brown Swimset

Lauren Gottlieb is raising the temperature and her chic bikini look is proof enough.

The actress is making sure to make heads turn in a striking swim set. Here's what she wore.:

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic In A Pink Bralette And Denim Shorts Has Got The Summer Style Memo Right

As ever, trends come and go, however, some classic pieces always manage to make a statement. The actress posted an array of pictures from her Dubai trip and wrote, "DUBAI, You were just as majestic as ever!!! Short and sweet, but full of magic!"

The actress made her beach days look so stylish in a stunning brown bikini. The strappy bikini set featured a monochrome style that came with a string bikini top paired with matching bottoms. And her abs on display just served the perfect fitness inspiration. Her glowy base paired with glossy lips and tinted pink lips served as the perfect beauty inspiration.

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic In A Chic Brown Swim Set Makes Vacay Style Look So Stylish