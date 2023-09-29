In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Fans

Ranbir Kapoor pictured with fans.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday and he did it in style. On Thursday evening, the actor was pictured cutting his birthday cake with fans and the paparazzi stationed outside his Mumbai residence. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in his casual best for his special day. Meanwhile, the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's next project Animal was shared on social media on his 41st birthday and it has been trending a great deal. The film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, sharing the teaser on social media, wrote, "Happy birthday Ranbir. #AnimalTeaser #Animal #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

See the photos from Ranbir's birthday festivities here:

ICYMI, check out the teaser of Animal here:

Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt wished him on his special day with a super cute photo dump and she wrote in her caption, "My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place... As you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me...All I'd like to say is...Happy birthday baby... You make it all magical."

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also shared snippets from his birthday festivities on her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of a cake which had "Happy Birthday, Raha's papa" written on it. Sharing the photograph of the set-up, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Birthday celebration with my most special." In a separate Instagram story, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday [red heart] Feel grateful for this special human being [loved up emoji]."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor, which performed well at the box office. His next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release in December this year.