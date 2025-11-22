In Pics: Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana's Mehendi Festivities Are Brimming With Love

Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding festivities are all over the Internet. While the haldi ceremony took place yesterday, new pictures from their colourful mehendi have now surfaced online. Her teammates are part of the celebrations as well.

In one picture, Smriti is seen wearing a gorgeous purple traditional ensemble, while Palash has opted for a cream kurta paired with an embroidered jacket.

In another picture, Smriti is seen posing with her women's cricket team, all smiles.

Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana's Haldi Ceremony

Pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on the internet, leaving fans gushing.

In one clip, circulating widely on Instagram, Palash Muchhal is seen dancing his heart out during the haldi ritual. The soon-to-be groom radiates cheerful vibes, dressed in a yellow embroidered kurta-pyjama paired with black sunglasses.

Joining the music composer is Smriti Mandhana's teammate Jemimah Rodrigues, who looks equally vibrant in a mustard-hued ethnic ensemble. The duo puts up an energetic performance, smiling beamingly as flower petals fall gracefully over the venue. Smriti also makes a brief appearance in the footage.

In yet another video, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal sit beside each other, participating in the rituals. At one moment, the World Cup-winning captain, dressed in a bright yellow traditional suit, affectionately brushes off flower petals from Palash's hair. The music composer reciprocates the gesture as guests watch the two lovingly.

The couple, who reportedly started dating in 2019, are set to get married on November 23.

