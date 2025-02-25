Aadar-Alekha's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, And Alia Bhatt's Heartfelt Moments Captured

New day, new pictures from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's fairytale wedding.

The couple, who got married on February 21, 2025, have been treating fans to glimpses of their wedding festivities on Instagram. In a fresh batch of pictures, we got a glimpse of the wedding guests.

Here, Aadar is posing with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. His parents Reema Jain and Manoj Jain are also part of the frame.

In another picture, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor are looking away from the camera. There was also a glimpse of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kareena posing with the bride and groom.

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor treated fans to special glimpses from Aadar and Alekha's sangeet ceremony.

The actress shared pictures on Instagram, in which she is seen dressed in a golden drape and a braided bun. In one snap, the actress is flashing a million-dollar smile.

Another picture-perfect frame had Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita. The side note read, "Dizzy in Love…Shaadi."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married in a Christain ceremony in Goa, last month. The couple began dating in 2023 and got engaged in September last year. Their roka ceremony took place, two months later, in November.

Previously, Aadar Jain had been in a relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The two made their romance Instagram official in August 2020 but eventually parted ways.

Aadar Jain is the son of Hindi cinema icon Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017. He was last seen in the 2021 film Hello Charlie.

On the other hand, Alekha Advani is the founder of the wellness company Way Well.