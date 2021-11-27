In Pic: Vicky Kaushal's 'Favourite Place On Earth.' See His Post

Vicky Kaushal shared this image (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal has been trending all over social media ever since his wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif have been doing the rounds. On Saturday afternoon, Vicky Kaushal shared a post, which happens to be from a film set. Vicky described the place as his "favourite place on Earth." In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a blue hoodie and he is all smiles as he poses for the camera. Vicky Kaushal expressed his love for acting and wrote: "Fav place on earth," he also added a film-reel, heart and a peace emoji in his caption.

According to recent media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is slated to take place on December 9. Earlier this week, a Bollywood Life report also stated that the couple will have a court wedding next week, before flying to Rajasthan, where the wedding festivities will take place. "Before their wedding rituals in Rajasthan, Vicky and Katrina will be getting married in Mumbai. A source close to the actress tells us that Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Jaipur for their royal wedding at the resort near Ranthambore," Bollywood Life report stated. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating since 2019.

On the work front Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which was a super hit. The actor made his Bollywood debut inLuv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012 and has been part of many movies likeManmarziyaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Shipamong others. Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects include The Immortal Ashwatthama.