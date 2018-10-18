In Box Office Clash Between Namaste England And Badhaai Ho, The Latter Gets A 'Good Start'

(L) Badhaai Ho poster (R) Namaste England poster

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England featuring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta's Badhaai Ho. According to Box Office India report, Namaste England started its box office journey on a "poor" note while Badhaai Ho has taken a "good start". "Badhaai Ho has taken a good start of around 30-35% while Namaste England is poor at around 10-15%," the report stated. Collections of Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed film is expected to surge, courtesy the upcoming Dussehra holiday. "The opening of Badhaai Ho is better than the other small medium films Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi and Stree. The holiday in Delhi and Punjab will be tomorrow and the collections are sure to jump in these parts," the report added.

Badhaai Ho is a story of a middle aged couple (played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao ) with a grown up son, who are about to become parents again. Auyshmann Khurrana plays the role of Neena Gupta's son in the film while Sanya Malhotra plays his love interest. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Badhaai Ho 3.5 stars out of 5. "Badhaai Ho is a family drama with a difference whose appeal stems from the confident and steady manner in which it unfolds. The film is relatable despite the fact that it deals with a situation that isn't all that common, in real life or in cinema. Sharma knows his craft and demonstrates an acute sense of proportion, especially when he is dealing with the dramatic moments that spur the tale forward," he wrote.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England is the sequel of 2007 film Namastey London, which featured Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. Namaste England is the story of Param (Arjun Kapoor) and Jasmeet (Parineeti Chopra), who are head-over-heels in love with each other. A huge turning point in their relationship comes when Jasmeet decides to leave Param to fulfill her professional aspirations. Param fighting all odds to bring back Jasmeet is what the film is all about.

Both Namaste England and Badhaai Ho, which were scheduled to release on October 19 (Friday), opened in theatres a day earlier