'In Between Dives': Parineeti Chopra Is Living The Mermaid Life Somewhere In The Indian Ocean

Parineeti Chopra is on a scuba diving trip with her brother, Shivang Chopra. While the actress told fans that she may be absent on the Internet due to network issues, she also promised to keep her Instafam updated when she could. And, Parineeti Chopra kept her word by treating us all to a stunning picture of herself amidst her scuba diving experience on Monday. In the image, Parineeti Chopra can be seen surfacing for a breath with the water splashing around her. “In between dives. Our boat is now crossing a big channel to go to the next location. Till then, we catch up on sleep, rest, play games and gear up for the big dives,” she wrote.

Assuring fans that there is “more to come”, Parineeti Chopra also added Instagram Stories of herself right after her dive.

The brother-sister duo will be living on a boat for a week, Parineeti Chopra had said in her previous post. Letting us in on her plan, Parineeti wrote, “The next seven days, Shivang and I are going to live on a boat; doing what we love the most - scuba diving. There are 14 other shark chasers here. The phone network is really weak, but I'll try taking you on the ride with me. Wish us luck.”

Reacting to the post, Parineeti Chopra's sister, actress Priyanka Chopra said, “Amazing. Send pictures.” Taking inspiration from the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti in lead roles, Arjun wrote, “Shivang and Parineeti Farrar.”

Scuba diving is not the only thing Parineeti Chopra and brother Shivang are up to. Recently, they treated their fans to a lovely rendition of the Kalank title track. The video received praises from actor Ayushmann Khurrana, badminton champion Saina Nehwal and singer-composer Amaal Mallik.

Parineeti, on Friday, also posted a picture in a red swimsuit. She captioned it, "Sunburnt." Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Aha. Inspired maybe?"

Parineeti Chopra has had three releases this year: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and Saina.