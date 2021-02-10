In Anniversary Wish For Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Reveals The Secret Ingredient In Their 'Little Recipe Of Marriage'

Namrata Shirodkar with Mahesh Babu in a throwback (courtesy namratashirodkar)

Highlights "More and more love to you," Namrata wrote for Mahesh Babu

"Happy Anniversary, MB," she added

Mahesh Babu too shared an adorable wish for Namrata

Happy 16th anniversary, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu! The star couple began anniversary celebrations with adorable Instagram exchanges. Namrata Shirodkar, who has an impressive collection of throwback photos, shared a blast from the past, which sums up the essence of their goal-setting relationship - Namrata can be seen kissing Mahesh Babu in the throwback memory. Talking about the "recipe" of their marriage, Namrata wrote the last 16 years were simply "easy peasy": "In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary, MB. More and more love to you."

For his part, Mahesh Babu kept his anniversary wish for Namrata Shirodkar simple: "Happy 16th NSG. To forever and beyond with you." Namrata dropped this mushy comment on the post: "Love you, Mb. More than ever."

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu got married on February 10, 2005 after meeting on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. Namrata's Instagram is an album of her family memories, featuring the three of her most favourite people - Mahesh Babu, Nitara and Gautham.

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She has featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.

Happy anniversary once again, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu!