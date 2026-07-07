Imtiaz Ali Says '<i>Tu Vaapas Aayega</i>' To Diljit Dosanjh Amid <i>Satluj</i> India Ban

Honey Trehan's Satluj (formerly titled Punjab '95), which was removed from Zee5, 48 hours after it streamed on the OTT platform Zee5, has been a hugely debated topic on social media since July 3. Several celebrities across the industry have reacted to what they see as an injustice after the film's four-year battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for clearance. Now Imtiaz Ali, who previously worked with Diljit Dosanjh on Chamkila and the recently released Main Vaapas Aaunga, has shared his support for the actor.

Sharing an Instagram story of Satluj's billboard poster, Imtiaz Ali wrote, "Tu Vaapas Aayega."

He added, "Nirbhau... nirvair... Waheguru."

About The Satluj Controversy

Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but had not received a clearance certificate to date.

The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On Friday (July 3), the film was released on ZEE5 without promotions. As praise started to pour in, the film was pulled from the streamer.

The streamer issued a statement saying it stands by the film. Without sharing the exact reason for removing it, ZEE5 said that "in light of current developments" the film is unavailable for streaming.

Satluj Director On Diljit Dosanjh's Support Through Every Setback

Hours before it was taken down, director Honey Trehan spoke to a media portal about the film's release.

Honey told Mid-Day, "Even till yesterday afternoon, I wasn't sure if the film would come out." He added, "We've reached this point so many times before that I had stopped allowing myself to believe it. I kept telling myself, 'Let it go, let it go.' Then suddenly, it was just there."

He said the film's release is not only a milestone for its makers but also for the family of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose story inspired the project.

"I spoke to them immediately. They are very, very happy. It was important because we didn't get the title Punjab 95. Naturally, people assumed the film must have been released with cuts. Paramjit aunty herself clarified that this is the same film. Hundreds of people who had watched the earlier version are now saying Satluj is exactly the same film," said Honey.

For Trehan, the response to the film has been deeply reassuring.

Diljit Dosanjh's Reaction

On Monday morning, Diljit Dosanjh hosted an Instagram Live and interacted with fans. He said he knew that the film would be pulled down by Monday. He urged fans to show the film to others who haven't seen it yet. Diljit said he would be with Punjab till the day he dies.

Satluj stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan alongside Diljit.