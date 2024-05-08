Fareb Star Faraaz Khan's Brother Fahmaan Shares 'Beautiful Memories' Of Late Actor

Fahmaan Khan shared this image. (courtesy: fahmaankhan)

TV star Fahmaan Khan is presently impressing fans with his performance as Aryamaan in Krishna Mohini. The show revolves around sibling bonds and the importance of having a guiding presence in each other's lives. Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Fahmaan called his late brother Faraaz Khan his guarding angel. FYI: Fahmaan is the younger brother of Mehndi star Faraaz Khan, who died in 2020. Recalling “many beautiful memories” of Faraaz, Fahmaan said that even today “unknowingly” his “decisions are influenced by him [Faraaz].” Talking about the guiding light in his life, the Imlie actor said, “It has always been my mother and father. I always believe that blood is thicker than water. Who else other than your family and blood relations can be a better guiding light?”

Fahmaan Khan added, “Apart from my parents, my brother has also been a huge influence and support in my life. He still is, although he is not with us anymore but has a major impact on my life. I've learned so much from him. It is because of him that things were a little easier for me when I came to Mumbai and tried my luck in this industry because I already had an understanding that he belonged to the industry.”

The actor recalled, “I have many beautiful memories with him. He was very intelligent and we used to have deep conversations regarding several topics. I used to love talking to him. Whenever I used to go to him with a question, he would share his profound knowledge with me and I would get a deep understanding of the topic."

Fahmaan Khan also revealed that his brother Faraaz used to help him make better decisions. The actor said, “Like my father, my brother also never gave me solutions but communicated the consequences which helped me weigh my thoughts in a way that I would make a better decision. Even today, I unknowingly react to situations with the understanding and knowledge that he gave me and in a way that he would've wanted. Unknowingly, even today, my decisions are influenced by him, at times."

Walking down memory lane, Fahmaan Khan also recalled coming to Mumbai when his brother's 1996 film Fareb hit the theatres. Fahmaan added, “On a lighter note, I remember visiting Mumbai when I was 10 years old. His movie Fareb was released and it was a huge blockbuster. He took me to Haji Ali Juice Centre and we parked our car and he went out to get some juice and the moment he stepped out, he was mobbed, and how! A sea of fans gathered around him and didn't let him go. That memory has stuck in the mind of that young boy who saw his brother's craze and fan following. It was phenomenal.”

Faraaz Khan died in November 2020 in Mumbai. The actor, who was 46 years old then, was battling a chest infection. Superstar Salman Khan and actress Pooja Bhatt helped Faraaz Khan's family with his medical bills. Read all about it here.

Faraaz Khan is known for his work in movies such as Rani Mukerji's Mehndi, the 1999 film Dulhan Banoo Main Teri, and the 2002 thriller Achanak 37 Saal Baad, among others.