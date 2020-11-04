Actor Faraaz Khan Dies After A Month In Hospital; 'The Void Will Be Impossible To Fill,' Tweets Pooja Bhatt

A throwback of Faraaz Khan (courtesy PoojaB1972)

Actor Faraaz Khan, who was hospitalised on October 8 because of chest infection, died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 46, reported news agency PTI. Actress Pooja Bhatt, who helped out the actor's family with the medical bills, shared the news of Faraaz Khan's death on Twitter and wrote: "With a heavy heart, I break the news that Faraaz Khan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help and good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill." In another tweet, Pooja Bhatt paid tribute to Faraaz Khan as a musician and wrote: "May your music always play across time and space."

With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

#FaraazKhan

May 1970-Nov 2020

May your music always play across time and space 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/Rw0SdkMym5 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 4, 2020

Last month, Faraaz Khan's brother Fahmaan Khan, also an actor, asked for financial help and set up a fundraising platform. He revealed that Faraaz Khan was hospitalised because of chest infection, after which he was diagnosed with brain infection, and that Rs 25 lakh was needed for treatment. Pooja Bhatt was among those who donated to the fund and requested everyone to reach out to make contributions. "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," she tweeted.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

Actress Kashmera Shah revealed that Salman Khan also helped pay Faraaz Khan's medical bills: "Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others."

Faraaz Khan starred in films such as Fareb, Prithvi, Mehndi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri and Chand Bujh Gaya. He featured in TV shows such as Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.