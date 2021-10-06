'I'm Your Baby Daddy': Angad Bedi Shares Mushy Pic With Neha Dhupia Taken In Hospital

Angad Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: angadbedi)

Love is in the air for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday. The actor painted Instagram red on Wednesday by sharing a mushy post for his wife. He posted two pictures of themselves from the hospital and it appears they were clicked few minutes before Neha Dhupia gave birth to her baby son. Sharing the photo. Angad Bedi, who married Neha Dhupia in 2018, adorably wrote: "I'm your baby daddy!! Thank you for everything Mrs Bedi! You complete me, Neha Dhupia." And guess what Neha Dhupia replied to her husband in the comments section? "My (heart icon)," read her comment. Was pretty obvious, no?

The couple are also parents to a little daughter named Mehr, who was born in 2018.

See Angad Bedi's post here:

On Sunday, Angad Bedi announced the birth of their baby son by sharing a stunning picture of himself and Neha Dhupia from her maternity photoshoot and captioning it: "BEDIS BOY is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha Dhupia, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboy."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's new baby has brought them "so much joy" and her first post after the birth of her son proves it. "Oh boy!... you have brought us so much joy," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Neha Dhupia has worked in several films like Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.