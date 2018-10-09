I'm Fearless Now And Alok Nath Is Afraid: Vinta Nanda On Alleged Rapist

Vinta Nanda at a press conference in Mumbai

Vinta Nanda, the woman who's searing account of rape by an actor 19 years ago has shocked social media, told the press today that she is meeting advisors and will decide on a plan of action by tomorrow, reports news agency ANI. Twitter has been baying for Ms Nanda's alleged rapist Alok Nath's blood since her Facebook post last evening detailing not just the harrowing rape but also the years of isolation, depression, trauma and suffering that she endured after. Ms Nanda said that Mr Nath didn't deny he was her alleged rapist when she spoke about it earlier and the fact that he is denying it now means he's scared. "I would imagine he's afraid and he is the one who needs to deal with his fear. I am fearless today because I have spoken what I had to and I've let it out. And for the first time in 20 years, I'm feeling fearless, like I used to feel at that time before this happened," Ms Nanda said, reports ANI.

Alok Nath, famous as the 'sanskaari bapuji' from family dramas, told ABP News that he neither 'denies nor agrees with Vinta Nanda's allegations and that 'only what a woman says will be considered.'

Vinta Nanda told the press today that when she first spoke out about her experience, it was brushed aside and that Alok Nath continued to get work while she was branded a troublemaker. Now, she says, she's not afraid. "I have spoken openly and I am not shamed. The man who has done it to me is the one who should feel ashamed. I am speaking because he should be ashamed because he has lived so many years believing he got away. Why should I hide my face?" Ms Nanda said, reports ANI.

Vinta Nanda has already been promised 'full support' by the Cine And TV Artistes Association or CINTAA in the event of a formal complaint. The Producers Guild has also released a statement saying they are committed to providing safe workplaces for all members of the film and TV industry.

Vinta Nanda's horrific tale of rape, brutalization and persecution has been described as 'terrifying' and 'heart-wrenching' by celebrities. She also details how Alok Nath harassed his co-star Navneet Nishan on the sets of Nineties TV show Tara, which Ms Nanda created.

Navneet Nishan backed Ms Nanda in a statement and said that she ended four years of harassment by slapping Mr Nath.

The #MeToo movement exploded after Tanushree Dutta renewed a decade-old complaint of harassment against Nana Patekar two weeks ago. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, singer Kailash Kher and actor Rajat Kapoor have also been outed as alleged predators.

