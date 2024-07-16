Ileana D' Cruz On Staying Away From Films: 'Want To Give Time To My Son'

Image Instagrammed by Ileana DCruz. (Image courtesy: IleanaD'cruz)

Ileana D'Cruz is a doting mother and her Instagram feed stands as proof hence when in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fellow fan asked when she will be seen in films, the Barfi star wrote “When the time is right, I want to give my son, my time right now.” Ileana D'Cruz also shared a picture with her husband Michael Dolan as a response to the request by another fan. Sharing the aww-dorable picture, she wrote, “Pre baby babies.” Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan with Michael Dolan in August last year.

The actress announced that she is married to Michael Dolan in an interview with India Today this year. She said, "Married life is going beautifully. It's really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think, because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that you know trumps that the next day. He's seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He's just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he's just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day."

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in a film titled Do Aur Do Pyaar. She also featured in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, to name a few.