IIFA 2025: The Internet Is Obsessed With This New Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan. Courtesy - Manager Pooja Dadlani

All Shah Rukh Khan fans, it is time to rush to his manager Pooja Dadlani's Instagram handle! Her latest post confirms that King Khan has landed in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for IIFA 2025.

In the picture, SRK looked oh-so-cool in a black T-shirt layered with a black jacket. He paired it with denim pants and topped off the look with stylish sunglasses. Classic SRK swag, right?

In her caption, Pooja wrote, “Hi Jaipur. See you'll tomm at IIFA.”

The post has sent fans into a frenzy, with the comments section flooded with admiration. Many called SRK their "heartbeat," while others simply expressed their love with messages like "Love you, Khan Saab." One fan gushed, "Omg, so handsome," while another thanked Pooja Dadlani for sharing the post. Several users pointed out how the superstar seems to be "ageing backwards," and we totally agree.

The grand finale of the 25th edition of IIFA is going to take place today (March 9). This year's theme, "Silver is the New Gold," is all about celebrating tradition, success and an exciting future ahead.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan will bring their charm and energy as hosts. The grand event will be packed with thrilling performances by some of Bollywood's biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Music lovers are in for a treat too, with Mika Singh and the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar taking the stage to amp up the excitement.

This year's IIFA will celebrate outstanding talent in various categories, such as Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor and Actress in both leading and supporting roles. It will also honour the Best Negative Role, Music Direction and Playback Singers in both male and female categories.

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies leads the race with 9 nominations, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, follows closely with 7. Other strong contenders include Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank with 6 nominations, Kill with 4 and Shaitaan with 3.

With a spectacular lineup of performances, tough competition for awards and a celebration of Bollywood's finest, IIFA 2025 is gearing up to be a dazzling affair.