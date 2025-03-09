IIFA 2025: Karan Johar On What Went Behind His Drastic Weight Loss. No, It's Not Ozempic

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently addressed the question that had been circulating on social media for some time - his dramatic weight loss. And according to Karan, the answer is simple: it's all about being healthy.

His transformation has been a trending topic online, with many users expressing concern about his health.

While on the green carpet at the IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday night, Karan was asked about the secret behind his impressive weight loss.

"It's being healthy. Eating well, exercising, and doing your best to look good," Karan shared with reporters.

When someone pressed him for details on his routine, Karan playfully responded, "If I do that, I'll give my secret away."

ICYDK, Karan Johar raised concerns among fans after losing a significant amount of weight over the past few months. Some speculate that he might be using Ozempic, a drug often associated with fast weight loss.

In his Instagram post, Karan addressed these rumours head-on. Sharing a screenshot from X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker clarified that his weight loss is the result of a healthy lifestyle, not Ozempic.

The screenshot featured a comment by an X user that read, “Maheep rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.” The X user referenced Maheep Kapoor's comment from the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. S

he criticised people for using Ozempic for weight loss, leading to shortages for diabetic patients who rely on the drug. Reacting to the accusation, Karan Johar wrote, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ???” He also tagged Maheep and asked, “Did you mean me???”

The director, known for hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, has been open about his past struggles with obesity.

Karan is set to co-host the IIFA Awards 2025 on Sunday alongside Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.