IIFA 2024: After Internet-Breaking Reunion, Shahid Kapoor Says He's "Looking Forward" To Watch Ex Kareena Kapoor Perform

Shahid Kapoor is currently in Jaipur for IIFA 2025. Ahead of the event, the actor attended a press conference where he spoke about the most anticipated performances of the night.

In a conversation with NDTV, Shahid admitted that he is particularly excited for Kareena Kapoor's performance. When asked about the one act he is most looking forward to, he said, "All of them. I am looking forward to see Shah Rukh sir perform. I am looking forward to see Madhuri ma'am, Kareena, Kriti, everybody. They are gonna be amazing."

ICYDK: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor first met on the sets of Fida in 2004 and soon started dating. Their relationship lasted until 2007, with their breakup happening during the making of Jab We Met.

A particular moment from the IIFA 2025 press conference featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor has gone viral. In a clip circulating online, the former couple shared a warm hug. The press conference also featured Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, and Kartik Aaryan.

This is not the first time that Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's reunion has caught the internet's attention. In February 2024, Shahid and Kareena both attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards in Mumbai. On the red carpet, Shahid was seen standing with filmmakers Raj and DK when Kareena walked past him. She briefly spoke to his companion while Shahid stood there with an awkward smile. Read the full story here.

Over the years, Kareena and Shahid worked together in multiple films like Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town and Milenge Milenge. In 2016, they both appeared in Udta Punjab. However, they did not share any scenes in the movie.

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The lovebirds are proud parents to two sons – Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput. The couple has two children - daughter Misha and son Zain.