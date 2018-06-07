IIFA 2018: Anupam Kher To Be Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award "With every such award comes a sense of responsibility which I promise to be committed to, in our industry," said Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher started his Bollywood career with Saaransh in 1984



(With PTI inputs)



Actor Anupam Kher will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which is to be held in Bangkok, PTI reported. The 63-year-old actor has worked in over 500 films and has featured in projects both in India and abroad. The actor will be honoured for his immense contribution to the field of cinema in his career spanning over thirty years. Mr Kher thanked IIFA and said he felt "privileged" to be a part of the film industry. "Thank you IIFA for acknowledging my achievements in cinema. I am privileged to be a part of our film industry, which has been so generous in the showing of love and warmth upon me," the actor told PTI."My 34 years of work has helped me achieve great milestones and at a time when actors my age are offered the Lifetime Achievement Award, I prefer to ride on another 34 years exploring new and exciting opportunities in Indian and international Cinema. I am humbled and happy to be the recipient of this award instituted by IIFA," the National Award-winning actor added in a statement."With every such award comes a sense of responsibility which I promise to be committed to, in our industry and also, as a representative of our country in the international arena," he added. Anupam Kher was nominated for a BAFTA for his role in the BBC TV movie. He was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category. Mr Kher was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.Anupam Kher started his Bollywood career within 1984 and went on to star in superhit films likeand. Internationally, he is known for his roles in films likeand The IIFA nominations for the year was announced last month and Vidya Balan's film NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter