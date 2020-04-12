'If Maine Pyar Kiya Released Now': Salman Khan Shares A Strong Message In This Video

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, on Sunday, shared a video on his Instagram profile and urged people to "be focused" in this time of the coronavirus pandemic. The 54-year-old actor shared a then-and-now video on his Instagram profile where the first part of the video is a snippet from his 1989 musical romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya. In the video, a young Salman can be seen walking towards a glass wall and touching his lips to the lipstick mark on the glass, while a voiceover by Bhagyashree, who played the female lead in the film, plays in the background. In the second part of the video, Salman Khan can be seen walking towards the lipstick mark on the wall with the same voiceover in the background, but instead of touching his lips, he brings out a satiniser and sprays it on the lipstick mask and wipes it off the wall. Referring to the ongoing cononavirus scare and the nationwide lockdown, Salman Khan shared the video and wrote, "If Maine Pyar KLiya released now, happy Easter. Be focused and stay strong." Take a look at the video posted by Salman here:

Salman Khan, who is currently in his farmhouse with his family due to the nationwide lockdown, has been actively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic on his social media. He has been sharing IGTV videos on his Instagram profile and urging people to stay safe and stay home. He can be seen explaining the dos and don'ts to be followed at the time of this crisis. Take a look:

On the work front, Salman Khan was seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Dabangg 3 remains his last release.