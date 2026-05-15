Idris Elba Jokes About King Charles’ DJ Skills At Recent Charity Event

King Charles surprised guests at Buckingham Palace after stepping behind the DJ decks alongside actor-musician Idris Elba at a special garden party celebrating the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust. The charity, founded in 1976, supports young people through education, training and career opportunities, and the event brought together several famous faces to mark the milestone.

Celebrities, including Ant and Dec, Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis attended the celebration as ambassadors and supporters of the organisation. Despite heavy rain during the event, King Charles spent time greeting guests before making his way to the music area, where Elba and DJ Christian St Louis were in attendance.

According to Idris Elba, King Charles had earlier said he wanted to try DJing at the party and later he went to the DJ setup and started the music himself. Elba joked that pressing play is one of the hardest parts and the King managed to do it. He also laughed while admitting that the King did not stay too long near the electronic and fast paced music that was playing during the event.

As per The Independent, revealing what Idris Elba spoke with King Charles, the actor said, “Well, this morning we had an amazing time at the National Youth Music Theatre and I was telling him that like it just took me back to when I first did that and I was laughing about that and he said he was going to DJ today, and he did. Well, he pressed play and as a DJ, I know that's the hardest part.”

Asked if King Charles enjoyed the fast paced electronic music, Idris Elba laughed and joked that “he didn't stick around, let's put it that way.”

In the past 50 years, The King's Trust says it has helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK. The charity focuses on supporting young people by helping them find jobs, build confidence and create better opportunities for their future.

Today, the organisation continues to work with people between the ages of 11 and 30 by offering training programs, support for starting businesses and lessons that help develop important life and work skills.

During the recent party celebration, guests spent time socialising despite the rainy weather and were served a variety of food and drinks throughout the event.