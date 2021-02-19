ICYMI: Tiger Shroff's Fiery Comment On Disha Patani's Pic From Friend's Wedding

Disha Patani shared this pic from her friend's wedding (courtesy dishapatani )

Disha Patani had a blast at her friend's wedding and lit up her Instagram with stunning glimpses of her festive looks, one of which turned out to be a favourite of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani has many talents, one of which is that she's great at make-up. Sharing a closer look at her dewy look from her friend's wedding, Disha wrote: "Hair and make-up by me." Fabulous in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga, Disha opted for a glowy look, accessorizing with sparkling jewellery pieces to match the embellishments of her lehenga. Tiger Shroff, who was clearly impressed by Disha's look, dropped the fire emoji in the comments' section. Disha responded with a few virtual hugs.

Take a look at Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's comment exchange here:

Here's how Disha Patani stole the limelight at her friend's wedding:

Here's another example of Disha Patani's "hair and makeup by me" post. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who is one of Disha's loudest cheerleaders, shared this review: "Hair on point."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have never addressed their rumoured relationship. During their Maldives vacation last year, they carefully avoided posting photos of them together. In terms of work, Disha Patani will next be seen in upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan. Disha co-stars with Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff in the movie. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe was rescheduled because of the pandemic and will now open in theatres on Eid this year.