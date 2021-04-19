ICYMI: Suniel Shetty's Comment Is The Second Most Liked On Daughter Athiya's Post For KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shared this photo (courtesy athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty sent an adorable birthday greeting to her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul on Sunday - "Grateful for you, happy birthday," she wrote. However, it's Athiya's dad Suniel Shetty's response to the post that took the cake. "Truly," he commented and posted the black heart emoji. Now, Suniel Shetty's comment on daughter Athiya's post turned out to be a hit with her Instafam and garnered over as 4,500 'likes' in less than a day's time. However, it is the second-most liked comment on Athiya's post as cricketer Hardik Pandya's reply was liked over 6,192 times. "My cuties," he wrote for the bunch of goofy photos of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, shared by the actress. Meanwhile, can you decode KL Rahul's mystic comment on Athiya's post?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are simply adorable. Here's proof:

On her Instagram story, Athiya Shetty cheered for the "birthday boy" like this. KL Rahul captained Punjab Kings in Sunday's IPL match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium - they lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

In 2019, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began featuring in headlines for their speculated dating life with reports stating that the duo apparently began seeing each other since February of that year. Rumours were fanned on Athiya's birthday in November when KL Rahul shared an adorable birthday wish for her. On Athiya's birthday last year, here's how KL Rahul made it special for the "mad child."

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring with newcomer Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya also featured in 2017 film Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.