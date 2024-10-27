ICYMI: Naga Chaitanya Deletes Last Insta Post Featuring Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ahead Of Wedding To Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala in August, and is all set to say "I do" soon. But ever since his engagement pictures dropped, internet users have been asking him to delete a throwback picture with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya had deleted almost all pictures with Samantha, but had chosen to keep this particular pic from a Formula 1 racetrack, which was captioned, "Throw back... Mrs and the girlfriend."

This is the picture we are talking about

But the actor has finally deleted the picture as well, which happened to be his last one with his ex-wife. Currently, the only picture of the two that the actor has on his feed is the poster of the movie Majili, in which they appeared together.

The comments from internet users started pouring in after he got engaged to Made In Heaven actor Sobhita. "Delete it already," "Nothing is wrong to have this pic in your feed but caption? Seriously," "Please delete this post," and other similar comments started coming in.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 after dating for almost two years. They announced their separation in 2021, mentioning personal reasons. Not much later, his dating rumours with Sobhita began doing the rounds, but neither of them ever commented on the speculations.

