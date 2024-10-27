Advertisement

ICYMI: Naga Chaitanya Deletes Last Insta Post Featuring Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ahead Of Wedding To Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya had deleted almost all pictures with Samantha, but had chosen to keep this particular pic from a Formula 1 racetrack

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ICYMI: Naga Chaitanya Deletes Last Insta Post Featuring Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ahead Of Wedding To Sobhita Dhulipala
This iamge was taken from Instagram

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala in August, and is all set to say "I do" soon. But ever since his engagement pictures dropped, internet users have been asking him to delete a throwback picture with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya had deleted almost all pictures with Samantha, but had chosen to keep this particular pic from a Formula 1 racetrack, which was captioned, "Throw back... Mrs and the girlfriend." 

This is the picture we are talking about

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

But the actor has finally deleted the picture as well, which happened to be his last one with his ex-wife. Currently, the only picture of the two that the actor has on his feed is the poster of the movie Majili, in which they appeared together. 

The comments from internet users started pouring in after he got engaged to Made In Heaven actor Sobhita. "Delete it already," "Nothing is wrong to have this pic in your feed but caption? Seriously," "Please delete this post," and other similar comments started coming in. 

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 after dating for almost two years. They announced their separation in 2021, mentioning personal reasons. Not much later, his dating rumours with Sobhita began doing the rounds, but neither of them ever commented on the speculations. 
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Allu Arjun's Birthday Wish For "Brother" David Warner Is Everything
ICYMI: Naga Chaitanya Deletes Last Insta Post Featuring Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ahead Of Wedding To Sobhita Dhulipala
Justice Hema Committee Report: "Junior Artistes Are Treated Worse Than Slaves In Malayalam Cinema, Women Slept On Railway Stations"
Next Article
Justice Hema Committee Report: "Junior Artistes Are Treated Worse Than Slaves In Malayalam Cinema, Women Slept On Railway Stations"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com