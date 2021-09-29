ICYMI: Here's How Mouni Roy Celebrated Her Birthday

Mouni Roy in a still from the video. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni Roy shared pictures from her birthday

She posted a few videos as well

Mouni celebrated her 36th birthday on Tuesday

Mouni Roy celebrated her 36th birthday and she did it in style. The TV star shared glimpses from her festivities and the pictures and videos from it are all things pretty. In one of the pictures, the birthday girl can be seen happily posing with the stunning decor. Her smile says it. Mouni also posted snippets from her pool time. She also posted a boomerang from a swimming pool and she simply captioned the post: "Birthday." The comments section of her post was filled up with greetings from her fans and friends from the TV industry. "Happy bday Mon," commented actress Charu Asopa. Smriti Khanna wrote: "Happy Birthday beautiful! Lots of love."

See the pictures shared by Mouni Roy here:

Mouni Roy's bestfriend and actor Mandira Bedi posted an adorable wish for the birthday girl. She wrote a poem for Mouni and added a set of pictures. She signed it off with these words: "Happy Birthday Mon. To know you is to love you."

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.

The actress stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. She has featured in films like Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao, and Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham. She was last seen in Zee5's London Confidential. The actress will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.