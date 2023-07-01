ICYMI: Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone's Instagram Exchange

Alia and Deepika pictured together. (Courtesy: alia_butterflies33)

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are trending big time for their latest Instagram exchange. The Raazi actor received a special gift from Deepika. Alia shared a picture of her gift on Instagram story and thanked Deepika. It's a mist from Deepika's beauty brand. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Thank you for the breeze." She tagged Deepika on the post and dropped few smiling emojis on it. Deepika also replied to the actor. Sharing Alia's post on her Instagram story, Deepika shared a kiss emoji for her.

Take a look at Alia and Deepika's Instagram exchange:

Alia has just returned from her summer vacation in Dubai. She went there with husband Ranbir Kapoor. One of the photographers, stationed outside airport, said to Alia, "Gaana acha hai" (The song is nice). The photographer referred to the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released on Wednesday. Alia smiled at him and said "Thank You", before heading towards her car.

Alia and Ranbir didn't disclose their holiday destination. However, several pictures of them with fans in Dubai have been shared by fan pages. In one such picture, we can see Alia and Ranbir pose with a fan in what looks like a bakery. While the actress slipped into a gorgeous black dress, Ranbir complemented her in an all-black outfit.

Take a look at the post here:

On the other hand, Deepika has started promotions for <i> Fighter </i>. In this movie, she has been cast opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. On Thursday, Deepika shared the first look poster of Hrithik from the film, which was revealed on Monday. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote in the caption, "What do you think I call him(in the movie)?"

Take a look at the post here:

Alia and Deepika appeared together in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan few years back. They spilled the beans about each other on the show, making it super entertaining.