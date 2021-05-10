ICYMI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya In A Stunning Throwback Pic. See Inside

Aishwarya Rai shares unseen throwback picture with Aaradhya (Image courtesy: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a hands-on mother. One look at her Instagram feed will show you that Aishwarya's world revolves around her daughter Aaradhya. From foreign film festivals to movie sets, the mother-daughter duo is inseparable. And on the occasion of Mother's Day, the actress treated her fans to an unseen throwback photo with her little one. In the picture, we can see Aaradhya sleeping in Aishwarya's arms as she plants a kiss on her daughter's head. Along with the image, the 'Devdas' actress wrote, "My love...my life...eternally, infinitely, unconditionally," along with a heart-eye emoticon.

It was no surprise that fans inundated the comment section of the photo with positive responses and heart emojis. One fan said, "So adorable," while several others wished Aishwarya a happy Mother's Day.

The actress followed up the lovely photo with another picture of Aaradhya and herself along with Aishwarya's parents. The four of them are seen posing for the camera with an idol of Ganesh in the background. With the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "Love of my life."

https://www.instagram.com/p/COqOfQRJRkF/

Previously, Aishwarya had also shared a picture of herself and Aaradhya talking to her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan on a video call. Sharing a screenshot of the call, she kept the caption simple with a bunch of happy emoticons. Fans flooded the comment section with replies such as "cutest family" and "lovely".

Also, you cannot miss this picture of the lovely family that Aishwarya shared a few weeks ago. This time around, Abhishek was present with his family for the selfie. Along with the photo, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy and love always," and added several emoticons.

Take a look at some of the other cute images of the mother-daughter duo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is best known for her work in films such as 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Dhoom 2' and 'Iruvar'. Abhishek, meanwhile, has several successful films such as the 'Dhoom' franchise, 'Yuva', Bluffmaster!' and ' Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' to his credit. The couple, who worked together in films such as 'Guru' and 'Kuch Na Kaho', have been married since 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.