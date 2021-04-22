ICYDK: Bobby Deol Played Cupid For Abhishek And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights The couple recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary

They met in Switzerland for the first time

Bobby Deol had introduced the two of them

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary recently, first met in Switzerland, where the actress was shooting for Aur Pyar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol, while Abhishek was accompanying his father Amitabh Bachchan for the shooting of the film Mrityudata, where he was a production boy. It was Bobby Deol, who introduced his childhood friend Abhishek to Aishwarya, who was his co-star in the film. During a recent podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he was a production boy when he first met Aishwarya. When asked if he had a crush on her back then, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Who doesn't crush on her? I mean, come on, come on."

Recalling his first meeting with his now wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Guru actor said, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland, because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations. I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film - Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya."

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently shooting for a project in Lucknow, was away from home on his and Aishwarya's 14th wedding anniversary. He made up for it by joining wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya through a video call.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007. The couple have co-starred in several films including Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others. The couple will reportedly be seen sharing screen space in the Anurag Kashyap-produced Gulab Jamun. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.