ICYDK: Asha Parekh's <i>Kati Patang</i> Co-Star Rajesh Khanna Was "Scared" Of Her

Veteran actress Asha Parekh is a name that needs no introduction. With a remarkable career spanning decades, she has delivered numerous hits and shared the screen with some of the biggest stars of her time. Among her notable collaborations is her work with Rajesh Khanna, with whom she starred in several successful films, including Kati Patang, Baharon Ke Sapne, Aan Milo Sajna and Dharm Aur Qanoon. But did you know that Rajesh Khanna was actually scared of the veteran star during the early days of his career?

During an earlier appearance on Indian Idol, she recalled their first film together, Baharon Ke Sapne. Asha Parekh described Rajesh Khanna as an "introvert" who was hesitant to interact with others. "He was scared of me. Because he had just started his career so he would just be a little hesitant. One day, he looked at me and turned his face so I felt very bad. I said, 'no dates'. After that, he was scolded. Then he called me and he said I didn't mean it like that. He said it was because he was scared of me."

On the work front, Asha Parekh began her career in the late 1950s. She made her acting debut in 1959 with the film Aasmaan Mahal. Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Asha starred in numerous successful films including Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Kati Patang (1970), Baazi (1968), Aan Milo Sajna (1970) and Kora Kagaz (1974) among others.

After her peak in films, Asha Parekh transitioned to television in the 1980s. She directed Jyoti (1987), a popular Gujarati television series that marked her entry into television production. She then founded her production company, Akruti, under which she produced various successful television serials like Palash Ke Phool, Baaje Payal, Kora Kagaz and Dal Mein Kaala.

In 2008, Asha Parekh appeared as a judge on the reality show Tyohaar Dhamaaka. Her contributions have earned her several awards, including the prestigious Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.