Ibrahim Ali Khan Reacts To Sharmila Tagore's Verdict On <i>Nadaaniyan</i>: "She Thinks I Have It In Me"

Nadaaniyan led by Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, also marked the latter's debut. The film dropped on Netflix, on March 7, 2025.

Even though the film was highly anticipated, considering it was Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim's big debut, the project failed to live up to the audience's expectations.

Nadaaniyan had to face a lot of online trolling.

Sharmila Tagore was promoting her Bengali film Puratawn when she was asked about Nadaaniyan.

The actress said, "Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn't be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good."

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Ibrahim shared his grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's reaction to the film, and how she believes that he has it in him.

He said, "She saw it. Like we were talking earlier about how it is tougher now than it was earlier. I'm sure my dad has his views on how he found it hard being my grandmother's kid. And my grandmother was a big name. She was a very big superstar. So my dad had that pressure. And I think my grandmother saw him not doing so well in his first few movies."

Ibrahim added, "So it's something that she already knows. It's like something she's already been through. And what have I truly done right now? Yeah, fine. I've got one movie out there. But what does that even mean? She thinks I have it in me and that's all I need to know."

Ibrahim's next lineup of projects are yet to be announced, whereas Sharmila Tagore marked her return to Bengali Cinema after 14 years.