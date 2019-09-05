Ibiza Diaries: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna's Family Pack Pic

Inside Samantha's Ibiza fam-jam (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Nagarjuna went on a family trip as his birthday vacation Samantha has been posting pictures from the vacation "Thank you for the most incredible memories," she Instagrammed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is filling up her Instagram with more and more post-cards from her family vacation to the Mediterranean. Samantha, who is married to south superstar Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya, is currently chilling in Ibiza, where the family flew off to for Nagarjuna's birthday vacation earlier this month. The 32-year-old actress shared a family pack photo from the holiday festivities, thanking extended family members and friends for making it to Nagarjuna's birthday trip. "Thank you for the most incredible memories," Samantha captioned the photo. In the fam-jam post, Nagarjuna can be seen posing with wife Amala Akkineni, sons Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya along with other happy faces.

Swipe to see the photo we are talking about, concealed behind the pool pic thumbnail.

Here's more from Samantha's Ibiza diaries:

Meanwhile on Amala Akkineni's Instagram, we spotted this post: "Beautiful sun and wonderful company in Ibiza! Time's flying too fast!"

Nagarjuna celebrated his 60th birthday on August 29 and fans made his day special by showering him with wishes. Samantha thanked Nagarjuna's well-wishers on his behalf with this message: "Nag mama says 'Thank you for all the love... always and forever... your blessings matter the most."

Meanwhile, this is what Amala Akkineni shared from Nagarjuna's birthday gathering: "Spent a wonderful birthday celebrating with family and dear friends. All your blessings for Nag are so appreciated. What an amazing life! Gratitude all around. #30again," she captioned another post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Naga Chaitanya in October 2017. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Oh! Baby.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.