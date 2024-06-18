The Lord Of The Rings Actor Ian Mckellen Hospitalised After Falling Off Stage During Performance

A picture of Ian McKellen. (Image Credit: IANS)

Veteran Hollywood star Ian McKellen was hospitalised after falling off stage during a performance at the Noel Coward Theatre in London's West End.

McKellen reportedly lost his footing during a battle scene, reports BBC.com.

The audience had to evacuate from the theater, and the evening show was cancelled.

A representative for the theater shared that McKellen will "make a speedy and full recovery" and that the 85-year-old actor is "in good spirits," reports Variety.com.

"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of Player Kings,” reads the statement.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team has assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery, and Ian is in good spirits. The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday, June 18, so Ian can rest."

"Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow. Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee, who were in the audience, and to all the venue staff for their support."

McKellen plays John Falstaff in Player Kings, which is a production of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts One and Two.

It began its 12-week run on the West End in April. After navigating a fight scene involving two other characters, McKellen apparently fell off the front of the stage.

According to the BBC, “As the house lights came up, the actor cried out, and staff rushed to help.”

An audience member speaking to the BBC described the incident as "very shocking," adding, "As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance."

McKellen is a frequent Shakespeare actor, with stage roles including Macbeth, King Lear, Richard II, Coriolanus, Iago, and Richard III. He also played 'Hamlet' this year in a film adaptation directed by Sean Mathias.

McKellen is also famous for his roles as Gandalf in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Magneto in the X-Men movies.

