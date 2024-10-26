<i>I Want To Talk</i> Poster: Abhishek Bachchan Embraces Pot Belly In Never-Seen-Before Look

Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar's upcoming collaboration I Want To Talk has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the actor shared the teaser of the movie. While the internet was still abuzz with the news of this exciting collaboration, the makers dropped a new poster of the movie on Friday, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in a never-seen-before look. The actor was seen in just a robe and cartoon-printed pyjamas standing in the middle of a room.

But what grabbed the attention of fans and internet users is the pot belly with what looks like a surgery scar on it. Abhishek shared the poster on his Instagram with the caption, "Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai but then, a picture 'talks' a thousand words (There is a lot to say, but a picture speaks thousand words.)"

This raw and unfiltered look of Abhishek became the talking point in the comments section, as fans and movie bugs lauded the Housefull 5 actor for keeping it real. One fan wrote, "Yay! Can't wait," while another commented, "Real actor without filter ...love you sir."

Not just his fans, his friends and co-stars from the fraternity, like Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Piyush Mishra, and others also showed him love and support for the upcoming project.

I Want To Talk, slated to release in theatres on November 22, is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. The movie also features Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goodard, and Johnny Lever. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 sports drama film Ghoomer.