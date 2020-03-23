'I Made The Decision To Be With Him': Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina, Also Coronavirus-Positive Now

Sabrina and Idris Elba in a still from the video. (courtesy oprah)

Almost a week after Idris Elba was tested Coronavirus positive, the actor's wife has also been diagnosed with COVID - 19. The couple, who quarantined together, recently opened up about their experiences in conversation with Ophrah Winfrey, snippets from which are shared on Oprah's IGTV video. Sabrina, who was spotted next to Mr Elba in his previous videos, said, "I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I'm sure that people are making those decisions and they're tough decisions to make, but I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him." She added, "I wanted to be with him, that's the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care."

Later, Idris Elba added, "If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period, as well. People were right to have highlighted that spatial distancing is important. I think given the context of the video, which was telling the world what has happened to us, we weren't thinking about that specifically."

Sharing a snippet from the session on IGTV, Oprah wrote: "Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain. Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective. Which is why I FaceTimed Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together."

Speaking of his wife Sabrina's decision to stay with him, Idris, in a video shared by him last week, said, "Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did, and wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her." The actor added that he wanted to keep his wife safe and added, "So, we calculated that risk and decided to be together... I hope you guys can understand it."

The Molly's Game actor, who has been isolated since finding out that he had been exposed to someone who tested positive, said in the video, "So, I'm here because of my production, and the doctor and medic team for the production were contacted because someone that I was in contact with, who is also in the public eye, tested positive." The aforementioned person is thought to be Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie, who was photographed with Mr Elba at a public event.