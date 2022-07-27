Selena Gomez's Birthday Note To Self: 'Starting To Really Like 30'

Selena Gomez shared this picture (courtesy: selenagomez)

Singer, actress and producer Selena Gomez turned 30 last week and her close friends and family made sure that she had a birthday bash to remember. The multi-hyphenate has shared a note of gratitude for all the love that she received on her birthday (July 22) and over the years. Sharing a lovely candid black and white image of herself laughing, Selena wrote, “Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I'll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way.”

Sharing some thoughts about her journey ahead, Selena Gomez said, “I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me…I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”

Speaking about her dreamy birthday bash, the multi-hyphenate said, “After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I'm starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

See the post here:

Selena Gomez also followed this post with some images of herself at her party, dressed in a gorgeous Versace sheer off-the-shoulder gown. In the caption, the actress thanked her glam team.

See the images here:

Previously, Selena Gomez had also dropped images of her celebrating life in her thirties with best friend Taylor Swift. In two images, Selena is seen enjoying a birthday dinner with the 32-year-old singer. The best friends are all smiles in the warm photos.

Sharing the images, Selena captioned it as, "30, nerdy and worthy" Singer Camila Cabello wrote, "Couple bad...," while Diane Keaton and others reacted using heart emoticons.

Selena Gomez is currently seen in the hit comedy-murder mystery series Only Murders in the Building with legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.