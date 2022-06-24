'I Hope He Is Proud Of Me': Ranbir Wishes His Dad Rishi Kapoor Was Alive To Watch Shamshera

Ranbir with father Rishi Kapoor and mom Neetu. (courtesy: neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after YRF (Yash Raj Films) released the teaser of his upcoming film Shamshera. In the movie, the actor will be playing a never-seen-before role and feels that his father, Rishi Kapoor, would have loved to see him as Shamshera. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2022, after battling cancer. As per a report in the Times of India, he said that his father always wanted him to play a role that could connect to audiences across the country. Ranbir added that he is anxious to know whether the audience will accept him as Shamshera.

As per a report in the Times of India, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it's sad that he's not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me."

In the report, Ranbir Kapoor added, "Shamshera is a step towards that but the film hasn't released yet. I am very anxious to know how people will accept me in this part but I am very excited that I got to play a part like this too."

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be playing a titular role of a man named Shamshera, who turns into a leader for the safety of his tribe. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Ranbir will be locking horns with Sanjay Dutt in the film. Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Shamshera will be released in three regional languages Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film will hit the theatres on July 22.

