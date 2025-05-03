Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Justin Baldoni Legal Drama: "I Do Feel Fortunate That I Have Been Able To..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are in a high-profile legal dispute. Lively recently spoke about her challenges without naming Baldoni directly. She highlighted the fear many women face in sharing their experiences.

The legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to make headlines. While the actress is currently in the spotlight for the press tour of Another Simple Favor, the aftermath of her last project, It Ends With Us, remains a significant part of her life.

Until recently, Blake had maintained silence regarding her ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. She focused on her work and refrained from making public statements. However, during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Blake partially broke her silence. Without naming Justin, the actress said, “It's no surprise I've had a pretty intense year.”

“I see so many women around, afraid to speak – especially right now – afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It's what keeps us silent,” she added.

Blake Lively also acknowledged her privilege and position in the larger conversation.

“But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak. So, I do feel fortunate that I've been able to,” she said.

When asked why she has taken such a strong stand, Blake explained, “It's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”

For the unversed, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni worked together on It Ends With Us, which released in 2024. Things took a sharp turn after the movie hit screens. Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin and his company Wayfarer Studios and accused the director of sexual harassment and trying to ruin her reputation before she could speak out.

Justin, on his part, has strongly denied everything and hit back with a massive $400 million countersuit. He is going after Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, her longtime publicist Leslie Sloane, and her PR firm Vision PR, Inc., claiming defamation, civil extortion, and more.

Coming back to Blake Lively's latest film Another Simple Favor, the project is directed by Paul Feig. The movie also features Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, and Elizabeth Perkins in key roles.

The film serves as a sequel to Blake's 2018 hit A Simple Favor.