Why Sebastian Stan Is No Longer In Touch With <i>Gossip Girl</i> Co-Star Blake Lively

One of Sebastian Stan's popular characters is Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl. The series featured Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, and Chace Crawford in leading roles.

Sebastian recently opened up about his equation with the Gossip Girl cast. He revealed who he is in touch with and who he has parted ways with, interestingly he had also dated Leighton for a while, both on and off the screen.

Sebastian told E! News during a press stop for Marvel's Thunderbolts, "I talk to Chace a lot. I knew him before Gossip Girl, so we stayed close."

He further revealed that he did cross paths with Penn Badgley who played Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl. It was for Penn's podcast. But it is mostly Chace who he has been in touch with.

His comments further indicated that he has mostly lost touch with Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Ed Westwick.

Blake Lively is currently gearing up for the release of Another Simple Favour with Anna Kendrick. The film releases on Amazon Prime on May 1, 2025.

Blake Lively has been making headlines for her feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. She had accused him of sexual harassment on the sets of their film, and the intention of starting a smear campaign against her.

Blake has been putting up a brave face as she weathers the storm. Her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds was also seen at the premiere of Another Simple Favour.

Ryan has been in awe of Blake Lively as he shared some kind words. During a More to Parkinson's Panel with Acadia Pharmaceuticals at GH on the Park in NYC, Ryan also added, "I don't know that I've met somebody stronger. Her coping mechanisms are just amazing to me because I don't know how I could hold what she holds and do it with (her) grace and strength. It's pretty profound."