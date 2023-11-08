Dulquer Salmaan 'Can Not Wait To Begin' Working With Kamal Haasan

Dulquer Salmaan with Kamal Haasan. (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set to share screen space with veteran actor Kamal Haasan in Thug Life, on Tuesday shared the pictures from the latter's birthday bash. Dulquer took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for Haasan. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Wishing Kamal Haasan sir the happiest birthday ! Thank you for having me at your birthday celebrations and I cannot wait to begin our film." Kamal Haasan turned 69 years old on November 7. A day ahead of his birthday, he hosted a birthday party. A day ahead of legendary actor's birthday, makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan took to his social media handle X and shared his first-look poster to announce the title of his next.Earlier, the most-anticipated film was tentatively referred to as KH234, now it has been titled 'Thug Life'.Taking to Instagram, film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video.

They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapping himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by a few men and they can be seen approaching him. Then, the camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look including a heavy moustache and beard.

After working in Nayakan, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film. On Tuesday makers welcomed Dulquer on board. Film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International took to Instagram and wrote," His energy & fervour light up the screens! It is always OKK to work with @dqsalmaan." The film is touted as a gangster drama.'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Apart from this, Kamal Haasam will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film unveiled the title and the film's first glimpse at the San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC). Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the first glimpse which he captioned, "PROJECT -K is now #Kalki2898AD Here's a small glimpse into our world."'Project K' is now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024. Apart from this, Dulquer will be seen in Surya 43. He recently announced the project on Instagram. He captioned the video, "An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team." Surya 43 also stars Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.

