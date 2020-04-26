'I Am The Luckiest Girl In The Universe': Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 7 Years Of Aashiqui 2

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor just took us back in time. As her 2013 blockbuster film Aashiqui 2 clocked 7 years on Sunday, the actress shared a heartfelt post thanking everyone for giving the film "so much love." On Sunday, Shraddha shared a picture of herself and Aditya Roy Kapur from their 2013 film. In the picture, numerous snippets from the film can be seen making a collage. Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote a heartfelt post for the ones associated with the film. "7 years of Aashiqui 2 today! Thank you forever Mohit Suri for this gift of a lifetime, Vishesh Films for believing, Shagufta Rafique for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya Roy Kapur for being an unbelievably amazing co-star and the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film. Thank you everyone who gave this film so so much love. It is priceless."

Thanking her fans and the editors, Shraddha wrapped her post saying, "Thank you to all those who have made such beautiful edits and to the fan clubs for uniting and sharing a common dp today; this collage. I'm the luckiest girl in the universe."

Directed by Mohit Suri, Aashiqui 2 traced the journey of a fallen singer and an aspiring singer. Based on the 1954 film A Star Is Born, this film was a sequel to the 1990 musical drama Aashiqui. Besides Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Aashiqui 2 also starred Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur, Shubhangi Latkar and Mahesh Bhatt in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the action-drama Baaghi 3 where she shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff.