Annu Kapoor On Dear friend Ashok Seghal's Sudden Death: "I Am Shattered..."

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was left "shattered" when he received the news of his close friend, Alok Sehgal's sudden death.

The actor, on Thursday, took to his Instagram to share a video where he expressed how heartbroken he was after hearing the news.

In the video, Annu, who couldn't hold back his tears said, "I am shattered, my heart is filled with grief. This Thursday, Nov 28, has brought tragic, agonizing news that my beloved brother, adorable friend Alok Sehgal, who I fondly address as Raju Ji, is no more. I got a message, and I feel so unfortunate that I cannot go for his antim darshan. I am in Hyderabad for a performance. I have to face the audience; I will be able to see thousands, but I won't be able to see my friend, Alok Sehgal."

Along with the video, the actor added a caption that read, "Unexplainable grief has shattered me to the core by the sudden demise of beloved friend Sh Alok Sehgal, who we used to fondly address 'RAJU JI'. May the almighty bless his soul and give strength to bhabhi and children, and other family members to bear this irreplaceable loss. om shaaNti shaaNti shaaNti / "

Annu was recently seen in The Signature. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni, and others in key roles.

The actor is best known for his roles in movies such as Mandi, Utsav, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum, Darr, Sardar, Om Jai Jagadish, Aitraaz, and 7 Khoon Maaf, among others. He also hosts the radio show Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor. Kapoor has directed several plays and a feature film Abhay, starring Nana Patekar. He is also known for hosting the popular singing show Antakshari.

